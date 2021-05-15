Delmos Aviation receives last tranche of 500 oxygen concentrators from Russia

Delhi-based Delmos Aviation has received the last tranche of 500 oxygen concentrators ordered by the Rajasthan government in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The final shipment of 500 oxygen concentrators airlifted from Russia reached Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 23.45 pm, Friday, the company said in a statement.

With this, Delmos Aviation procured and delivered a total of 1,250 oxygen concentrators for the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, it said on Saturday. Rajasthan government, which is procuring oxygen concentrators to fight the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, had mandated Delmos Aviation to procure and supply 1,250 oxygen concentrators from Russian companies.

