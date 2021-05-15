Left Menu

11 from same family drowned after vehicle plunges into canal in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven people, including seven children, of the same family, were drowned after their vehicle plunged into a canal in Pakistan's Punjab province, rescue authorities said.

The accident happened on Friday in Sheikhupura district, some 50 kms from Lahore when the vehicle heading towards Khanqah Dogran from Qila Didar Singh skidded off the road and plunged into the canal.

After being informed of the accident, police, and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the accident spot and retrieved the bodies from the canal.

''Before the rescue divers reached there all 11 people -- seven children, two women, and as many men drowned and died,'' Rescue official Muhammad Farooq said.

He said the Rescue divers have recovered all bodies and handed them over to their family.

Rescue officials were of the view that the van plunged into the canal due to overspeeding and the no safety fence along the road.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and prayed for the departed souls.

A funeral prayer was held in Qila Didar Singh on Saturday morning.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan as every year thousands of people are killed in similar types of accidents.

In November last year, a rickshaw carrying family members in Punjab overturned and fell into a canal in which at least 19 people died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

