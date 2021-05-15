Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to set up 100-bed COVID centre in Gurugram

Stating that this is an excellent example of the public-private partnership in contributing towards the larger cause of the society, he said, At a challenging time such as this, we urge more corporates and private organisations to come forward for similar initiatives. Hero MotoCorp Head Corporate Social Responsibility CSR Corporate Communication Bharatendu Kabi said this 100-bed Covid Care centre will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in Gurugram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:35 IST
Hero MotoCorp to set up 100-bed COVID centre in Gurugram

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it has partnered with the district administration of Gurugram to set up a makeshift 100-bed Covid Care centre in Gurugram.

The company is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram – under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero We Care”, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. ''The Covid Care centre will help augment our medical infrastructure and enable us to widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district,'' Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram Yash Garg said. Stating that this is an excellent example of the public-private partnership in contributing towards the larger cause of the society, he said, ''At a challenging time such as this, we urge more corporates and private organisations to come forward for similar initiatives.'' Hero MotoCorp Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication Bharatendu Kabi said this 100-bed Covid Care centre will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in Gurugram. The company has been taking an active role in the combat against the second wave of the pandemic. Recently it had partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar for strengthening their healthcare system and response to COVID-19 Besides, it is also extending support to COVID-19 hospitals in states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal gro...

Tensions rise as Palestinian march aims to defy Paris ban

Marches in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were being held Saturday in a dozen French cities, but the focus was on Paris, where riot police got ready as organisers said they would defy a ban on the protest.Paris police chief Didie...

UPDATE 3-Lebanese man killed by Israeli troops on border, Lebanese agency says

A Lebanese man was shot and killed by Israeli troops after he and others protesting in support of Palestinians tried to cross a security fence on the border with Israel, Lebanons state news agency NNA reported.NNA said another youth had bee...

MP plans affordable 90ml country liquor packs to help the poor

The Madhya Pradesh governments excise policy for 2021-22 aims to package country liquor in 90 millilitre bottles so that it becomes affordable to the poor who may skip costlier 180ml bottles and opt for cheaper and possibly spurious liquor,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021