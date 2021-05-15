Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane - statement

Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane - statementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:54 IST
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.
The SCA has said previously that it planned to extend a second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km long, and that it would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end of the canal.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Clarke)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Suez Canal Authority
- Aidan Lewis
- David Clarke