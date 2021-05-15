Amrutanjan Healthcare to take Comfy to the top: Official

Chennai, May 15 (PTI): Amrutanjan Healthcare, a popular balm-maker, is eyeing to further promote its Comfy Snug Fit, a menstrual hygiene brand, and make it among the top three brands over the next two to three years, an official of the company has said.

The company, as part of promoting the product, has roped in actress Shraddha Kapoor to drive an awareness campaign on menstrual hygiene.

According to a statement from the company, the domestic sanitary napkin market was estimated to reach Rs 8,000 crore by 2026 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent.

''Comfy's sales have grown manifold and it has become a fast-growing brand in a highly competitive market dominated by premium brands,'' the statement.

Comfy has grown over five times in the last five years and between 2015-2020, the sales grew at 91 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate), it said.

The Comfy brand is available in 2.08 lakh touchpoints and the company aims to expand them to 4.5 lakh touchpoints by end of FY '22.

''The level of awareness and education regarding women's menstrual health and hygiene remains low and is still considered a stigma. We will launch a campaign aimed at raising awareness on the women's health and hygiene,'' said the chairman of the company S Sambhu Prasad.

''With this goal, we will strengthen our Comfy Snug Fit brand further. We are making sure to have robust distribution across the rural and urban markets,'' he said.

The company would launch a new brand campaign on the importance of menstrual health and hygiene across various platforms, the statement said.

Shraddha Kapoor, on being appointed as brand ambassador, said, ''I am extremely delighted to be partnering with Amrutanjan Healthcare for their range of Comfy Snug Fit sanitary napkins.'' ''Their endeavour to provide feminine hygiene solutions to women across the nation is truly commendable,'' she added.

