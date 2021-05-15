Left Menu

Oxygen Express: Nearly 8,700 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India

The Railways has delivered over 8,700 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 540 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Saturday.So far, 139 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, bringing relief to many oxygen-starved states, it said.Six loaded Oxygen Express trains are presently running with more than 475 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 35 tankers, the Railways said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:20 IST
So far, 139 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey, bringing relief to many oxygen-starved states, it said.

Six loaded 'Oxygen Express' trains are presently running with more than 475 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 35 tankers, the Railways said. 'Oxygen Express' trains have been delivering nearly 800 tonnes of LMO on a daily basis in the last few days, it said.

Andhra Pradesh received it's first 'Oxygen Express' train in Nellore with 40 tonnes of LMO on Saturday, while another train is currently on its way to Kerala with 118 tonnes of oxygen to boost supply in the region, the Railways said. Gorakhpur and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh have also received 40 and 80 tonnes of oxygen respectively.

So far, 521 tonnes of oxygen has been off-loaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,350 tonnes in UP, 430 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,228 tonnes in Haryana, 308 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 361 tonnes in Karnataka, 200 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 111 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 40 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and over 3,084 tonnes in Delhi, the Railways said.

The Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the states. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing the LMO, the national transporter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

