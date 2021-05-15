Left Menu

PTI | Vja | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:32 IST
First oxygen express with 40 tonnes arrives in AP from West Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.

Another Oxygen Express carrying 76.39 tonnes of LMO from Kanalus in Gujarat would arrive in Guntur on Sunday, the South Central Railway informed in a press release here.

''The Oxygen Express was operated from Durgapur in West Bengal and traversed a distance of nearly 1,650 km in around 27 hours. The Railways has operated the train along the Green Corridor which has helped in moving the Oxygen Express at an average speed of 65 Kmph,'' the SCR release said.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said six tankers carrying 110 tonnes of LMO from the Reliance plant in Jamnagar would arrive in Guntur on Sunday.

''In all, we will be getting 230 tonnes of LMO over and above the 590 tonnes allotted to the state. We will store the additional oxygen in different districts to meet the emergency needs,'' Anil said.

Another two tankers would also come from Durgapur in the next two days, he added.

The Principal Secretary said they were planning to operate an Oxygen Express each in two directions (to and fro) to bring oxygen to Krishnapatnam Port from different places to cater to the requirement in the four Rayalaseema districts as well as SPS Nellore.

