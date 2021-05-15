Left Menu

SpiceJet crew spend 21 hours inside aircraft at Zagreb airport over RTPCR rule change

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:34 IST
SpiceJet crew spend 21 hours inside aircraft at Zagreb airport over RTPCR rule change

The flight crew of SpiceJet's Delhi-Zagreb flight had to spend around 21 hours inside the aircraft at the Zagreb airport as there was a sudden change in rules making negative RTPCR test results mandatory for anyone coming from India, the airline said on Saturday.

The crew were not allowed to come out of the plane and they conducted the return flight to Delhi -- after the 21-hour rest period -- without passengers or cargo.

''Prior to departure from India, email confirmation was received from Croatian authorities that RTPCR is not required for crew,'' the airline's spokesperson said.

On arrival in Zagreb on Tuesday, the crew, including four pilots, as well as cabin crew members, was told that the orders have changed.

''Due to sudden and massive increase in COVID cases in India, they were then instructed that RTPCR test is required. This came as a surprise,'' the airline's spokesperson said. India recorded 3,26,098 coronavirus cases and 3,890 deaths on Saturday.

Since the crew could not fly back immediately due the FDTL (flight duty time limitation) restrictions, bedding, food and water was provided in the aircraft, according to the spokesperson.

''Aircraft was cleaned. DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) permission was obtained. Crew rested in the aircraft for 21 hours (as mandated by regulation).

''They then flew back to Delhi. All crew confirmed that they were comfortable and happy with the arrangements,'' the spokesperson added. PTI DSP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First oxygen express with 40 tonnes arrives in AP from West Bengal

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.Another Oxygen Express carry...

Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal gro...

Tensions rise as Palestinian march aims to defy Paris ban

Marches in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were being held Saturday in a dozen French cities, but the focus was on Paris, where riot police got ready as organisers said they would defy a ban on the protest.Paris police chief Didie...

UPDATE 3-Lebanese man killed by Israeli troops on border, Lebanese agency says

A Lebanese man was shot and killed by Israeli troops after he and others protesting in support of Palestinians tried to cross a security fence on the border with Israel, Lebanons state news agency NNA reported.NNA said another youth had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021