NHPC provides cold chain equipment for Covid-19 vaccination to Arunahcal Pradesh

State-run hdyro power giant NHPC has provided cold-chain equipment for Covid-19 vaccination to the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

NHPC Ltd's 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project (Arunachal Pradesh) has provided Cold Chain Equipment for Covid-19 vaccination programme to Government of Arunachal Pradesh under Corporate Social Responsibility, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement 25 Ice lined Refrigerators were handed over to Dr. E. Rumi, Director of Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Prior to this, 13 Deep Freezers had been handed over to Arunachal Government last week on January 7, 2021.

* * * * * * SECI Organises online yoga workshop for employees * State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India has organised an online yoga workshop for its employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has arranged a Yoga workshop for all its employees, a statement of MNRE said.

According to the statement the benefits of yoga are known to increase immunity and improve overall well-being. Special online yoga sessions have been arranged with a view to engage the employees in a group activity while providing for their health, stress management and fitness. Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) is a CPSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

