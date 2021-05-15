Left Menu

Odisha govt floats global tender to procure 3.8cr COVID vaccines

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:15 IST
Odisha govt floats global tender to procure 3.8cr COVID vaccines

In a bid to inoculate the state's entire population, the Odisha government has floated a global tender through an electronic platform to procure 3.8 crore doses of COVID vaccines, an official said Saturday.

Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) invited bids from the world's leading vaccine manufacturers, he said.

The OSMCL's tender notice says that the qualified bidders can supply vaccines in four phases, and the state government will issue separate purchase orders for each.

As per the provisions of the tender, the selected bidder will have to deliver the first 75 lakh doses in 30 days from the date of the purchase order, and complete the supply of 3.8 crore vials in 120 days.

The first pre-bidding consultation meeting will be held through a virtual mode at 11 am on May 19 and the tender will open at 5 pm on May 28.

The OSMCL has clarified that order of half of the total quantity will be awarded to the L1 bidder.

According to the tender document, the state government will offer advance payment up to 30 per cent of the value of each purchase order.

Final payment will be ensured within two working days from the date of receipt of each consignment, it said.

The state Cabinet had on May 10 approved the proposal to float a global tender for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 136 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,659 new cases

Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, the government had de...

Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Ecuador approved for emergency use Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday.Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which...

Second wave of COVID-19 to impact blue-collar, gig jobs : Report

The second wave of the pandemic in the country is likely to have a short-term setback mostly affecting the blue-collar jobs and the gig or temporary workers especially in the retail, hospitality, aviation and construction industry, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021