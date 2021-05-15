Fine for venturing out without reason or ID during lockdown

The Municipalities in the Union Territory of Puducherry would impose a fine of Rs 100 on those venturing out of their homes during the current lockdown without any valid reason or identity cards.

The government amended the Pondicherry Municipalities (Prevention of infection and control of coronavirus disease) Rules 2021 to impose the fine which comes into immediate effect, a press release said here on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had approved of the amendment as it was necessary to curb the fast-spreading pandemic.

