Sebi disposed of adjudication proceedings against Aptech in GDR case

Aptech on Saturday said markets regulator Sebi has disposed of adjudication proceedings against the company related to GDR issuance in 2003.

Sebi had initiated adjudication proceedings against the company in May 2018.

In a filing to stock exchanges, Aptech said Sebi has ''disposed of the case without any penalty or any adverse findings against the company''.

The matter pertained to the GDR (global depository receipt) issue of the company in 2003 by the earlier management, the filing said.

In 2003, the company had come out with a nearly USD 14.40 million-worth GDR issue.

