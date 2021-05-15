Left Menu

MP: Five killed in two road accidents

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:04 IST
Five persons, including a brother-sister duo, were killed in two separate road accidents on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Sheopur districts, police said.

In Balaghat district, three men, including two brothers, were killed after a truck collided with their motorcycle on Balaghat-Nainpur road around 7.30 pm, said MR Romde, in-charge, Kotwali police station, Balaghat.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man and his 35-year-old sister were killed when an SUV hit their two-wheeler around 8 pm at Manpur town in Sheopur district, said Manpur Police Station in-charge Shivram Kanshana.

The 12-year-old son of the woman was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, he said.

Kanshana said the driver of the SUV fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

A case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

