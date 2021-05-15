Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Left Menu

Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cybersecurity superpower. However, this notion is being rewritten by our very own cybersecurity veteran, Khushhal Kaushik, who has bagged the super-prestigious Glory of India Award 2020 recently by the Indian achiever forum.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:46 IST
Khushhal Kaushik. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cybersecurity superpower. However, this notion is being rewritten by our very own cybersecurity veteran, Khushhal Kaushik, who has bagged the super-prestigious Glory of India Award 2020 recently by the Indian achiever forum. The award is given to professionals and veterans across diverse fields and streams to recognize their excellence, merit, and the propelling of a nation's growth through their achievements.

With this recognition, Khushhal nails India's presence on the global cybersecurity forum, who was also a key player in putting it on a global pedestal in the first place. Besides, Khushhal has made the entire nation proud and turned a few heads towards us to be seen as a rising cybersecurity superpower. Khushhal also joins the bandwagon of awardees of the award that include Kiran Bedi, former IPS officer and former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, and Sushil Kumar, the Olympian, besides many others.

Why Cybersecurity Is Crucial In 2021? With the definitive Make in India initiatives announced by the Indian government and estimates reporting that over 5 billion devices would connect to the internet in the coming months and years, India needs to lay down solid cybersecurity plans and policies.

This is where veterans like Khushhal would come in and deliver game-changing recommendations for implementation. Khushhal has already been raising awareness of data and smartphone security to the general public, and has been also featured by UNESCO's annual magazine two times. For the publication process, he also requests that his nationality be published along with his work to ensure the world takes note of the phenomenal progress happening in the country and how independent cybersecurity professionals are driving the change. Besides, Khushhal is also a believer in collaboration between government and private entities to efficiently handle cybersecurity threats. He firmly believes that authorities should prefer home-grown cybersecurity experts.

Being conferred the award adds another feather to Khushhal's hat, where he shares that the selection process is as tedious as it gets. Evaluation procedures went on for months before the panel confirmed that he was a recipient. Besides this recognition, Khushhal was also hailed by Samuel Bocetta as the future of cybersecurity in India. Samuel is a retired defence analyst for the US Navy. Khushhal was also appointed to BRICS CCI as a cyber security advisor.

Khushhal's winning of the award arrives right on time as people are gradually waking up to the importance of their data, how it is accessed, stored and used by market players across the world. As the world realizes the importance of privacy and the implications of instances like phishing attacks, identity thefts and more, the need is more than ever to have stronger and more scalable cybersecurity policies. And as long as there are experts like Khushhal on our side, we could be sure that our digital footprints are safe and secured. But that does not mean that responsibility is not on us.

In fact, Khushhal believes it is people who should primarily take charge of their online security and be responsible and aware of their internet usage. With him working on several projects currently and spearheading operations at Lisianthus Tech, we sure have safer days coming. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

