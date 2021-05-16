Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp all set to enter electric segment next year

All of those actions you will see in the next calendar year, Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta said in an analyst call.In order to tap the segment, the two-wheeler maker has already invested in Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy, which already has introduced models in the market.Elaborating on the EV strategy, Gupta said the companys Germany and Jaipur-based RD centres have been working to develop products based on fixed charging system.The Gogoro partnership on the other hand is focusing on the swap based system, he added.Our view is that probably both will work in parallel to each other.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:36 IST
Hero MotoCorp all set to enter electric segment next year
Hero Motocorp sold 58 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the 2020-21 fiscal. Image Credit: ANI

The country's leading two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is looking to launch an electric model next year and mark its entry into the segment, according to a senior company official.

Bullish on the electric vehicle (EV) vertical, the company is utilising its Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Stephanskirchen (Germany) based R&D set-ups to develop its own products.

Besides, it has tied up with Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc to bring the latter's battery swapping platform to India.

The partners have also decided to collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro network vehicles to market.

''We are trying to launch one of the EV products in fiscal year 2022, and you will see multiple actions, whether it is our own product or a swap product or with Gogoro. All of those actions you will see in the next calendar year,'' Hero MotoCorp CFO Niranjan Gupta said in an analyst call.

In order to tap the segment, the two-wheeler maker has already invested in Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy, which already has introduced models in the market.

Elaborating on the EV strategy, Gupta said the company's Germany and Jaipur-based R&D centres have been working to develop products based on fixed charging system.

The Gogoro partnership on the other hand is focusing on the swap based system, he added.

''Our view is that probably both will work in parallel to each other. Given the entire appetite and the infrastructure that exists, it is complementary that our own programme works on a fixed charging and then with Gogoro which will work on swapping, that allows us to play in both the spaces,'' Gupta noted.

He added that the tie-up with the Taiwan-based firm could also help the company to strengthen its own product development programme.

''From a swapping system, of course, Gogoro has got ready and proven technology. They know how it works and there is a lot of learning that has gone into it in Taiwan, so that helps us in taking off the ground very quickly,'' Gupta said.

The timeline for both the projects is next year, he added.

''I would not say which part of the next year. Obviously we are trying to accelerate as much as we can, but right now, I would say that in the next calendar year, you can hope to see a lot of actions on the EV front from our side as far as hitting the market is concerned,'' Gupta noted.

When asked about the company's plans regarding roll out of premium products, he said: ''We had embarked on this premium strategy in terms of filling the portfolio right across all the CCs and all the segments. You have already seen us coming out with Xtreme 160R, you have seen us coming out with Xpulse and you will see more and more products coming out every year.'' Gupta noted that the pandemic has had no impact on the company's product roll-out plans.

''In terms of new products, the company is not delaying launches. As of now, all our launch pipeline plans, which are there for the next three to five years, remain exactly where they were," he noted.

Hero Motocorp sold 58 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the 2020-21 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday.Fighting for the title ...

COVID-19: 15-day lockdown begins in West Bengal from today

A 15-day lockdown came into force in West Bengal from Sunday in the wake of surge in coronavirus infections. Deserted streets and very few vehicles were seen in Birbhum district on the first day of the two-week-long lockdown.West Bengal gov...

Tennis-'Big Three' getting old? Djokovic doesn't think so

The Big Three of mens tennis has found some fresh energy to thwart the charge of younger players on the tour, world number one Novak Djokovic said after setting up yet another title clash against his biggest rival against Rafa Nadal. The la...

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021