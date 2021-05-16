Left Menu

M-cap of eight most valued companies plummets over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:28 IST
M-cap of eight most valued companies plummets over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,13,074.57 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank emerging as the worst hit.

Among the top-10 most valued companies, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India managed to book gains on a weekly basis.

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 30,054.79 crore to Rs 11,28,488.10 crore.

Infosys witnessed an erosion of Rs 15,168.41 crore, taking its market worth to Rs 5,61,060.44 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 15,139.12 crore to Rs 7,65,035.49 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted by Rs 14,398.04 crore to Rs 3,38,358.80 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dived Rs 13,430.38 crore to Rs 4,36,879.75 crore and that of Bajaj Finance tanked Rs 9,844.62 crore to Rs 3,21,592.05 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 8,505.43 crore to stand at Rs 5,58,445.28 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 6,533.78 crore to Rs 4,13,243.07 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries added Rs 3,518.62 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,27,855.04 crore and State Bank of India added Rs 2,052.66 crore to help its m-cap reach Rs 3,21,732.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most-valued company title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

