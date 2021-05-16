Left Menu

Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh cr revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:42 IST
Indian hotel industry takes over Rs 1.30 lakh cr revenue hit in FY21, seeks govt support: FHRAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian hotel industry has taken a hit of over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said on Sunday.

The apex industry body said it has submitted a representation to the Prime Minister and a few other union ministers urging immediate support from the government to save the hospitality sector from imminent collapse and has requested several fiscal measures for this.

''The Indian hotel industry's total revenue in FY2019-20 stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore. As per our estimates, in FY2020-21, approximately 75 per cent of the industry's revenues got wiped off. That is more than Rs 1.30 lakh crore revenue hit,'' the FHRAI said in a statement.

The businesses are steadily closing and non-performing assets (NPAs) are rising, it added. Since March 2020, the industry has been struggling to manage its statutory and capital expenditure obligations. Repayment of loans with interest is not just difficult but impossible under a more severe economic environment due to the present surge, FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said. Without a moratorium on EMIs and interest payments, the sector will completely crumble, he added. ''We request the Government to offer a sector-specific policy which can mitigate all adverse financial impact including debt obligations accrued or to be accrued towards banks, financial institutions or any other entities, in view of the current circumstances and its long-term repercussions,'' Kohli said.

While FHRAI understands that the government has to prioritise, ignoring the industry even now will push it to the point of no return, he added.

''Without wasting any more time, the government should make necessary special provisions to waive statutory charges for the hospitality sector,'' Kohli said.

The hospitality industry should be offered a waiver of property tax, water charges, electricity charges and excise license fees for the lockdown period, he added. FHRAI Jt Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said that working capital support with a low rate of interest from the government will help the hospitality establishments that are struggling to restart and sustain their operations due to negative cash flows.

''We also request the government to compensate employees engaged in the industry and their families for the loss of income,'' he added.

''Along with moratorium extension of three years the industry will need a complete waiver of interest on the loans from March 2020 till the time that business is normalised, FHRAI Vice President Surendra Kumar Jaiswal said.

Being an employment-intensive sector, a concrete policy is required to support the hospitality industry, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...

Sonia Gandhi condoles Rajeev Satav's demise, says lost trusted colleague

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of party MP Rajeev Satav and described him as a rising star of the party known for his unfailing dedication and sincerity.In her condolence message, Gandhi said she is deeply pai...

Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting enters seventh day

Israel bombed the home of Hamass chief in Gaza early on Sunday and sirens warning of rocket attacks sounded in Israeli border towns shortly after dawn as hostilities stretched into a seventh day with no sign of abating.At least 153 people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021