Q4 earnings, pace of vaccination, global trends to dictate markets this week: Analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Equity markets this week are likely to follow the quarterly earnings outcome of listed companies, the pace of vaccination drive in the country and global market trends for further direction, according to analysts.

''In absence of any major event, participants will be closely eyeing the performance of global indices, US bond yields, movement of rupee against the US dollar, and crude oil prices.

Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, ''Needless to say, COVID-19-related updates and progress of the vaccine drive will also be in focus.'' On the earnings front, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corp, Havells, Hindalco and Federal Bank are some of the prominent names who will be announcing their results during the week along with several others, Mishra added.

The quarterly earnings from Canara Bank, JK Tyre & Industries, Havells India, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Steel and State Bank of India will also be watched by investors this week.

''Going forward, the market will track the pace of vaccination, the trajectory of active cases curve and management commentary of companies,'' Shibani Kurian, senior executive vice-president and head (equity research) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co, said.

Investors would also track the Wholesale Price Index-based inflation data to be announced on Monday.

Samco Securities Head (Equity Research) Nirali Shah said, ''Indian indices have shown sturdiness despite the increasing number of cases. However, sustainability at higher levels seems difficult if the situation aggravates.'' She added that in addition, this fear of inflation flourishing in developed markets may continue to trickle down to India and keep domestic bourses under pressure. ''stock-specific volatility due to quarterly earnings cannot be ruled out.'' During the holiday-truncated last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 473.92 points or 0.96 per cent.

