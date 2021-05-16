Greenko Group's first consignment of 200 large medical O2 concentrators lands in Hyderabad

Greenko group, India's largest renewable energy producer, said its first of the five dedicated cargo planes are landing here on Sunday with 200 large medical grade oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity to aid in India's fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by Greenko, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar received the flight on behalf of the state government.

Greenko Co-Founders, Anil Chalamalasetty, and Mahesh Kolli were also present at the airport for the maiden arrival of the cargo flight, it said.

Thanking the Greenko founders for their effort, Ramam Rao said ''Our first priority as government as business leaders and as responsible citizens are to provide relief to the patients and avert this oxygen crisis as prudently and judiciously as we can. We are indeed grateful to the Greenko Group for helping us in these efforts.'' Anil Chalamalasetty, MD & CEO Greenko group said this is the first of the five dedicated cargo planes that the company is bringing in through the strong global supply chains that they have set up in the last two weeks.

''Within the next 5 days, four more dedicated aircraft will land in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi with 1,000 such large medical grade oxygen concentrators. This will aid our medical teams in tier 2 and tier 3 cities for pre-ICU support and post-ICU stabilization of patients and help combat the second wave of Covid that has put a severe strain on our healthcare infrastructure and support systems,'' Chalamalasetty said.

In addition, 1,000 large oxygen cylinders of 50 litres capacity each are in transit from the Middle East to be delivered in the coming week to India.

These systems will be deployed as stationary units in existing hospitals, healthcare units and mobile units to cater to the additional caseload of oxygen-deprived patients, the release said.

The supply chains at Greenko Group are capable of delivering 5,000 plus concentrators and cylinders continually which will hopefully help India in fighting the pandemic and breathe freely again, Anil Chalamalasetty added.

