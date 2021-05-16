Left Menu

Greenko Group gets first batch of oxygen concentrator

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:54 IST
Within the next five days, four more dedicated aircraft will land in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi with 1,000 such large medical grade oxygen concentrators, Greenko Group MD & CEO Anil Chalamalasetty said. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad-based Greenko Group on Sunday received the first consignment of large medical grade oxygen concentrators, a statement said.

The group's first of the five dedicated cargo planes landed in Hyderabad on Sunday with 200 large medical grade oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity to aid in India's fight against the deadly second wave of infections, the company said.

In addition, 1,000 large oxygen cylinders of 50 litres capacity each are in transit from the Middle East to be delivered in the coming week to India, the company said. These systems will be deployed as stationary units in existing hospitals, healthcare units and mobile units to cater to the additional caseload of oxygen-deprived patients.

According to the statement, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and IT E&C of Telangana, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar received the flight on behalf of the state government.

Greenko Group has an installed capacity base of 7.2 GW across solar, wind and hydro generation technologies spread over 100-plus projects across 15 states and delivering 19 Billion units of renewable energy annually across the country constituting 1.5 to 2 per cent of total India electricity needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

