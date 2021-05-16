Left Menu

Coal India Jharkhand arm CCL loses 47 personnel to COVID-19

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:07 IST
Coal India Jharkhand arm CCL loses 47 personnel to COVID-19
Many others and their family members are battling for life, the Jharkhand arm of the Coal India Limited (CIL) said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) supplying dry-fuel to the nation's power plants and other projects even during the pandemic has lost 47 of its personnel to COVID-19, an official said.

Many others and their family members are battling for life, the Jharkhand arm of the Coal India Limited (CIL) said.

''Mining activities of Central Coalfields Ltd, a Jharkhand based subsidiary of Coal India, are going on round the clock but around 47 employees of CCL have lost their lives while serving the nation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,'' a CCL official said.

This maharatna coal miner claims to have set up around 2,000 beds which include ICU, isolation and covid care beds with oxygen support. While oxygen supported beds are over 750 the ICU beds number nearly 70.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives in the county as well as the world over for more than one year.

''Despite following the protocol of COVID-19 issued by the government from time to time, many executives as well as non-executives, have been affected from the COVID-19 infection. Altogether about 47 employees have lost their lives due to the deadly virus and many are undergoing treatment. It is not only the employees of CCL who are affected but there are cases in which many family members too became affected and few of them died due to the COVID-19,'' the official said.

CCL which has been allowed mining activities has recorded a 112 per cent increase in production at 4.84 million tonnes (MT) in April 2021 as against 2.28 MT coal output in April 2020.

The surge in infections has led to the re-imposition of severe lockdown in Jharkhand till the morning of May 27 which has imposed many restrictions to flatten the COVID-19 virus curve.

The guidelines allow mining activities in Jharkhand so that raw coal is supplied to the power plants situated in Jharkhand and other parts of the country.

CCL CMD PM Prasad said under the prevailing circumstances he has asked officials to work closely with the state government and district administration to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCL has mining operations in Chatra, Latehar, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Ranchi, Giridih and Palamu districts of Jharkhand.

It has 62 operative mines including 40 opencast. It has a workforce of about 37,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Do not give in to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

The people of Myanmar must not despair in the face of evil or allow themselves to be divided, Pope Francis said on Sunday at a special Mass for the Myanmar community in Italy.Myanmars military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, derailing the co...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021