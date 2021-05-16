Industry told to stop plying its trade till May 23

The Joint Council of Association of Coimbatore on Sunday made an appeal to its members in the trade and industry to suspend their operation till May 23 in view of increasing Covid-19 cases here over the last two days.

However, industries manufacturing essential products related to life-saving medicines can function, as usual, the association said in a statement.

With more than 3,000 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last two days, there was a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and medicines, the statement said.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tamil Nadu Pumps and Spare Manufacturers Association, Coimbatore-Tirupur District Micro, Cottage Enterprises and Kovai Power Driven Pumps Manufacturers Association are signatories to the appeal.

