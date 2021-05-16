Left Menu

Aptus Value Housing Finance files IPO papers with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:00 IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance files IPO papers with Sebi
According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,600-Rs 3,000 crores. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Aptus Value Housing Finance has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) showed.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base and meet future growth requirements.

According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,600-Rs 3,000 crores.

Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital and Madison India.

Since the inception of the company in 2010 till date, the company has pristine asset quality with very low NPA (non-performing assets) and as of December 2020, the firm's asset under management stood at Rs 3,791 crore of which 72.50 per cent were loaned to self-employed customers while the balance 27.50 per cent accounted for salaried individuals.

As on December 2020, the company had 1,844 personnel and a network of 181 branches catering to 56,430 active loan accounts across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

After successfully growing its presence outside its home state Tamil Nadu to other major markets in southern India, Aptus Value Housing Finance is now intending to expand its branch network in large housing markets in the states of Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company have been appointed as investment bankers for advising the company on the public issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.This is the third consecut...

Indian Navy repairs 2 oxygen plants in Andhra amid COVID-19

The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradeshs Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, the tea...

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf states tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and to...

Relatives of patient create ruckus at UP hospital

Angry relatives of a patient who died here created ruckus at the district hospital by damaging the emergency ward and beating up doctors and health workers at the facility, officials said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021