Indian NGO wins India-Australia business and community award

An Indian NGO, which is working to provide access to vision screening to the underprivileged across the country, has won the IABCA Community Services Excellence Award (Organisation).

India Vision Institute (IVI) won the award at the India-Australia Business and Community Awards (IABCA) Gala in Sydney on Saturday in the presence of some 1,000 invited guests, according to a media release. The IVI is working to provide access to the underprivileged in remote areas and villages with vision screening and a pair of free spectacles to those in need across 20 states of India and benefiting over 400,000 children and adults, the release said.

''IVI is delighted to receive the Award that is a recognition of our contribution to work in the primary eye care and public health sector in India. We are particularly happy to receive an award from a platform such as IABCA that is working to help promote the India-Australia relationship and people-to-people links,” IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel said.

''The Award will encourage us to work even more with our vision to Augment the Primary Eye Care Capacity of India and help children do well in their studies and adults work better and be more productive,” Daniel added.

Established in 2014, IABCA has accomplished significant growth on an annual basis and now stands as a flagship event in the Australian events calendar, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)