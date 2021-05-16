Lockdown extended in Delhi, Haryana; Punjab to also continue with curbs

Lockdown was extended on Sunday in the national capital and adjoining Haryana till May 24 as strict restrictions remained in force in large parts of the country with several states reporting signs of improvement in the COVID situation.

The Punjab government also decided to continue with all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the lockdown imposed on April 19 for the fourth time. It was scheduled to end at 5 am on May 17.

''We do not want the gains made in the past few days to be lost all of a sudden. So, the lockdown is being extended for another week till 5 am on May 24,'' he said.

Besides Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana were among the states that have reported some improvement in terms of daily COVID cases, though the death toll remains a cause of concern.

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, it was the lowest rise in daily cases in India in 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, ''Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert." In West Bengal, streets were largely deserted in capital Kolkata and elsewhere as the 15-day COVID 19-induced lockdown came into effect, with just a few vehicles ferrying essential items during the day.

Buses and other passenger vehicles stayed off the roads, metro services were suspended and shops selling non-essential items were shut in the wake of the curbs imposed by the government Several prominent temples across the state also banned the entry of devotees.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories: *Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 24.

*Haryana, which was under lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 24.

*Chandigarh administration has extended night and weekend curfew restrictions till May 18.

*Punjab has extended all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

*Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 24.

*Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25. *Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27.

*Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

* West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

*Rajasthan has imposed a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24.

*Madhya Pradesh had imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 17 with only essential services allowed. It has now been extended for varying periods in various districts.

*Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

*Goa government has imposed a curfew from May 9 to May 24. *Gujarat on May 11 extended the night curfew and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 18.

*Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

*Assam on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state, besides banning the movement of people from 2 PM to 5 AM.

*Nagaland has imposed a week-long total lockdown from May 14 till May 21.

*Mizoram has extended the lockdown imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters from May 10 till May 24.

* Arunachal Pradesh on May 15 extended the lockdown in the state capital for another two weeks and enforced strict measures including, curfew throughout the state to contain the spread of the virus.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.

* Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till May 24.

* Sikkim government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended curfew till May 24. *Ladakh has extended COVID curfew by another week till May 24.

*Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew from May 11 to May 18.

*Himachal Pradesh has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

*Kerala has extended the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 23.

*Tamil Nadu is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

*Puducherry has extended lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

*Karnataka is under complete lockdown till May 24.

*Telangana has imposed a 10-day lockdown from May 12.

* Andhra Pradesh has imposed curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM till May 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)