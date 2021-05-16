Ensure hassle-free jabs for differently-abled: TN govt

Ensure hassle-free jabs for differently-abled: TN govtPTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:18 IST
Authorities have been directed to set up amenities to ensure hassle-free vaccination for the differently-abled, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Sunday.
The amenities include ramps in the inoculation centres, an exclusive queue and special camps on need basis, an official press release said.
