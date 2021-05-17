Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 02:59 IST
At Home Group's biggest shareholder to oppose deal to take retailer private - WSJ

The largest shareholder of U.S. retail chain At Home Group Inc plans to oppose a deal to take the retailer private, because it says the sale price is too low, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3ePv2Iw on Sunday.

CAS Investment Partners LLC, which owns around 17% of the company's shares, wrote in the letter Sunday that it plans to vote against a roughly $2.4 billion sale to private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC to buy At Home Group, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

