China stocks hit over 2-month high on consumer, healthcare gains
** China's industrial output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, official data showed. ** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index climbed 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, following a 2.1% and 2.4% gain the previous session.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:57 IST
China shares rose on Monday, as sustained gains in consumer and healthcare stocks overshadowed concerns over the country reporting a mixed bag of economic data.
** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,198.19 at the end of the morning session, its highest since March 8, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0% to 3,526.09. ** China's industrial output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, official data showed.
** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index climbed 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, following a 2.1% and 2.4% gain the previous session. ** "Higher PPI could usually lead to higher CPI, resulting in price hikes in consumer products," said Xia Tian, managing director at Shanghai-based asset management firm Minvest in a wechat post.
** "Investors in May and June could pay close attention to small and medium-sized consumer stocks with solid earnings, in particular consumer companies with price hikes and benefiting from summer consumption," Xia added. ** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April as the world's second-largest economy gathers momentum after strong first-quarter growth.
** Though analysts argued the market would continue to be rangebound, citing a lack of drivers for a continued rally and marginally decreased liquidity as Beijing maintains a cautious policy stance. ** There are no big opportunities in the market overall, with investors rotating in and out of sectors including cyclicals, consumer, and tech firms, Aijian Securities noted in a report.
** Latest data showed China's new investors grew in April at its slowest pace in 13 months, hit by a lack of upside momentum for the stock market and persistent worries over policy tightening. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 28,137.09, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 10,479.73.
