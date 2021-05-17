Left Menu

Equity indices clock gains, UPL up 4.7 pc

Equity benchmark indices swung higher during early hours on Monday with private banks witnessing handsome gains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:23 IST
Equity indices clock gains, UPL up 4.7 pc
UPL jumped by 4.7 pc on Monday morning to Rs 778.20 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices swung higher during early hours on Monday with private banks witnessing handsome gains. Asset managers indicated a steady decline in fresh Covid-19 cases as the possible reason for positive market sentiment.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 448 points or 0.92 per cent at 49,180 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 120 points or 0.82 per cent to 14,798. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2 per cent, private bank by 1.6 per cent and financial service by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty metal, IT and pharma slipped marginally.

Among stocks, agro-chemicals maker UPL jumped by 4.7 per cent to Rs 778.20 per share. IndusInd Bank was up by 3.1 per cent, ICICI Bank by 1.9 per cent, HDFC Bank by 1.6 per cent and Axis Bank by 1.4 per cent. Among the other winners in early trade were State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and home loan lender HDFC.

However, those which lost were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services. Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan showing a rise of 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent and touched its lowest since early January last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia factories lines shutdown in the wake of the predicted semiconductor turmoil

Seoul South Korea, May 17 ANIGlobal Economic Predicted automotive semiconductor concern became a reality. Following Hyundai Motors Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation. As the factory was shut down, the possibi...

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

Australias oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021