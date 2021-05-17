Left Menu

COVID-19 impact: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India extends warranty, free service till July 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:48 IST
COVID-19 impact: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India extends warranty, free service till July 31

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and free service period till July 31, across all its dealerships in the country in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension is applicable to those customers, whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between April 1 and May 31, 2021, HMSI said in a statement.

Reassuring customers facing restricted movement in several states, the company said it will support them to avail these services at their convenience at a later date before July 31, 2021, as lockdown eases.

As part of initiatives to support relief measures in the pandemic, Honda India Foundation (HIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of all Honda group firm in India, has pledged Rs 6.5 crore for five states -- Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, UP and Gujarat.

It includes setting-up of a 100-bed facility at Manesar, in Haryana and another facility at Tapukara in Rajasthan with a bed capacity of up to 100.

The company is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar, Alwar (Rajasthan), Kolar (Karnataka) and Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), the statement said.

Besides, HIF has also been distributing PPE, masks and sanitisers to front-line warriors apart from providing government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia factories lines shutdown in the wake of the predicted semiconductor turmoil

Seoul South Korea, May 17 ANIGlobal Economic Predicted automotive semiconductor concern became a reality. Following Hyundai Motors Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation. As the factory was shut down, the possibi...

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

Australias oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021