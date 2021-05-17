Left Menu

Lilly signs pact with Natco to accelerate availability of baricitinib for Covid-19 patients

Eli Lilly and Company said on Monday it has issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma, a local pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines.

The company has permission for restricted emergency use by CDSCO.. Image Credit: ANI

Eli Lilly and Company said on Monday it has issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma, a local pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines. Natco will collaborate with Lilly to accelerate the availability of baricitinib in India and improve local treatment options for patients battling Covid-19 patients.

On May 3, Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation. The company recently announced the signing of six voluntary license agreements with key local pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines: Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Lilly said it continues to engage in active dialogue with regulatory authorities and the government to deliver baricitinib donations through humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief, and to donate anti-Covid-19 treatments including neutralising antibodies. (ANI)

