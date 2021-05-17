Left Menu

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge in country's biggest deal

Last month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab, clinched a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Meanwhile, Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:09 IST
Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge in country's biggest deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking an $18 billion merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group, named GoTo. The deal comes as Gojek and Tokopedia seek to boost profitability some 10 years after they were founded by offering a bouquet of services under a single platform, extending a regional trend.

Alibaba Group Holding and SoftBank Group Corp are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings. Last month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab, clinched a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Meanwhile, Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Andrea Meza named Miss Universe 2020, Miss India Adline Castelino finishes fourth

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, besting contestants from 73 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant.The 69th edition of the event, which was he...

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

AC mfg at PG Electroplast's Maharashtra unit temporarily suspended

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic moulding service provider PG Electroplast PGEL on Monday said manufacturing of air conditioners ACs at its unit in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industri...

Frontline staff at Bangkok hospital brace for new COVID-19 cases

As Thailand struggles to deal with its worst wave of coronavirus infections, staff in the intensive care unit of Bangkoks King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are fearful of what may be to come.The Southeast Asian country had managed to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021