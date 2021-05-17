Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge in country's biggest deal
Last month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab, clinched a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Meanwhile, Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:09 IST
Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.
Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking an $18 billion merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group, named GoTo. The deal comes as Gojek and Tokopedia seek to boost profitability some 10 years after they were founded by offering a bouquet of services under a single platform, extending a regional trend.
Alibaba Group Holding and SoftBank Group Corp are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings. Last month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab, clinched a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Meanwhile, Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.
