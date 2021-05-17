AC mfg at PG Electroplast's Maharashtra unit temporarily suspended

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic molding service provider PG Electroplast (PGEL) on Monday said manufacturing of air conditioners (ACs) at its unit in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industrial oxygen.

''The manufacturing of air conditioners at the company's unit situated at Supa MIDC, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industrial oxygen,'' PG Electroplast said in a regulatory filing. Also, the business in other manufacturing units is severely impacted for May 2021 due to temporary shutdowns, the company added. However, all other operations are in full compliance with the regulatory norms, the company said, adding that it is following all relevant government directives and guidelines regarding the health and safety of the workforce.

