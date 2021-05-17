Left Menu

AC mfg at PG Electroplast's Maharashtra unit temporarily suspended

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic molding service provider PG Electroplast PGEL on Monday said manufacturing of air conditioners ACs at its unit in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industrial oxygen. The manufacturing of air conditioners at the company's unit situated at Supa MIDC, Dist.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:34 IST
AC mfg at PG Electroplast's Maharashtra unit temporarily suspended
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic molding service provider PG Electroplast (PGEL) on Monday said manufacturing of air conditioners (ACs) at its unit in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industrial oxygen.

''The manufacturing of air conditioners at the company's unit situated at Supa MIDC, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industrial oxygen,'' PG Electroplast said in a regulatory filing. Also, the business in other manufacturing units is severely impacted for May 2021 due to temporary shutdowns, the company added. However, all other operations are in full compliance with the regulatory norms, the company said, adding that it is following all relevant government directives and guidelines regarding the health and safety of the workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitsubishi UFJ pledges net zero emissions in finance portfolio by 2050

Japans biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG said it will aim for net zero emissions in its finance portfolio by 2050, responding to pressure to align its business with the targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change....

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC on Monday said it will procure one lakh oxygen concentrators to aid Indias fight against the worlds worst outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.The company will use its understanding of the global...

Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,573 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,949 573.The coronavirus taskforce said 340 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 116,21...

Cyclone:Rain, strong winds in Mumbai; local train services hit

High-speed winds and heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services here, officials said.Because of the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021