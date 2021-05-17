Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:39 IST
Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation (WF) announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families, it said in a statement.
''Combating the severe rise in COVID-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organisations as possible,'' said WF's Founder and Chairman Romesh Wadhwani.PTI RS SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
