Abhay Tewari appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SUD Life

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST
Abhay Tewari . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021. Abhay Tewari joined the company in the year 2014 as Appointed Actuary. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director & CEO of the company, he was promoted as Joint President - Corporate & Chief Actuary, overseeing Operations, Actuarial, Risk and Corporate Governance functions.

Tewari has played a critical role in enabling the growth trajectory of the company. He has led the Actuarial function and played a pivotal role in aligning the organization in achieving the strategic objectives over the years. SUD LIFE is a joint venture of Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, Japan.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

