Bhubaneswar Airport handled 20.53 MT of vaccines, other crucial COVID-related cargo

The Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run Bhubaneswar Airport, in Odisha has handled 20.53 MT of vaccines and other crucial COVID-related cargo, including oxygen concentrators and cylinders, an official release said on Monday.

AAI-run airports are transporting medical essentials and equipment across the country to strengthen the country's fight against COVID-19.

AAI's Bhubaneswar Airport and its stakeholders have also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical equipment and materials 24x7, the official release said.

A total of 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of COVID-19 vaccines have been transported through various airlines till May 9, through the Bhubaneswar Airport, the AAI said.

Besides, a total of 526 oxygen concentrators, 156 empty oxygen tankers, and 140 oxygen cylinders have been transported by some 75 aircraft such as C17, C130J, and AN 32 of the Indian Air Force between April 23 and May 11, it said, adding as many as 41 oxygen concentrators were transported by airlines as well.

The airport authorities have also organized a COVID-19 vaccination camp for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and support from the Odisha government, said the release.

