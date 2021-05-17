European stocks steady with focus on economic reopening
European stocks inched higher on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as optimism about European economic reopening offset gloom from underwhelming China data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.04% by 0722 GMT. The British economy reopened on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.04% by 0722 GMT. The benchmark posted a marginal weekly drop on Friday as it recovered much of its losses spurred by a U.S. inflation scare. The British economy reopened on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat, while the domestically focussed midcap index rose 0.3%.
Irish airline Ryanair rose 1.3% despite reporting a record annual after-tax loss as it said there were signs the recovery had begun. German chemical group Bayer fell 3.1% after a U.S. federal appeals court upheld a $25 million judgment and trial verdict finding the company's Roundup caused a California resident's non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
