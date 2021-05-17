Left Menu

April WPI inflation moves up to 10.49 pc on high fuel prices

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 10.49 per cent in April as compared to 7.39 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Monday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:07 IST
April WPI inflation moves up to 10.49 pc on high fuel prices
The rate of inflation based on WPI food index increased from 5.28 to 7.58 pc.. Image Credit: ANI

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 10.49 per cent in April as compared to 7.39 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Monday showed. Fuel and power inflation stood at 20.94 per cent versus 10.25 per cent in March, manufactured products inflation at 9.01 per cent versus 7.34 per cent and food inflation was at 7.58 per cent versus 5.28 per cent, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index for primary articles increased by 3.83 per cent to 151.8 in April from 146.2 for March. Prices of minerals (6.66 per cent), crude petroleum and natural gas (4.8 per cent), food articles (3.84 per cent) and non-food articles (2.65 per cent) increased. The index for fuel and power declined by 1 per cent to 108.6 from 109.7. Prices of coal (0.32 per cent) and mineral oils (0.29 per cent) increased but prices of electricity (minus 4.96 per cent) declined.

The index for manufactured products increased by 1.65 per cent to 129.4 in April from 127.3 for March. Of the 22 NIC two-digit groups, 20 groups witnessed an increase in prices. The increase was mainly in the manufacture of basic metals, food products, chemical & chemical products, textiles, and rubber & plastic products.

Two groups that witnessed a decrease in prices were the manufacture of other manufacturing and printing and reproduction of recorded media. The WPI food index from the primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group increased from 153.4 in March to 158.9 in April. The rate of inflation based on WPI food index increased from 5.28 per cent to 7.58 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tilaknagar Industries marks turnaround led by debt-restructuring, positions company for long-term growth

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 17 ANINewsVoir The Board of Tilaknagar Industries has approved allotment of 1.39 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited EARC at an issue price of Rs 24.36 per share,...

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.These...

Boris Johnson urges 'heavy dose of caution' as lockdown eases in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to move to the next stage of considerable easing of lockdown restrictions that allows greater indoor interactions with a heavy dose of caution, as the UK continues to monitor rapidly risin...

Mitsubishi UFJ pledges net zero emissions in finance portfolio by 2050

Japans biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG said it will aim for net zero emissions in its finance portfolio by 2050, responding to pressure to align its business with the targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021