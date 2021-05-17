April WPI inflation moves up to 10.49 pc on high fuel prices

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 10.49 per cent in April as compared to 7.39 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Monday showed. Fuel and power inflation stood at 20.94 per cent versus 10.25 per cent in March, manufactured products inflation at 9.01 per cent versus 7.34 per cent and food inflation was at 7.58 per cent versus 5.28 per cent, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index for primary articles increased by 3.83 per cent to 151.8 in April from 146.2 for March. Prices of minerals (6.66 per cent), crude petroleum and natural gas (4.8 per cent), food articles (3.84 per cent) and non-food articles (2.65 per cent) increased. The index for fuel and power declined by 1 per cent to 108.6 from 109.7. Prices of coal (0.32 per cent) and mineral oils (0.29 per cent) increased but prices of electricity (minus 4.96 per cent) declined.

The index for manufactured products increased by 1.65 per cent to 129.4 in April from 127.3 for March. Of the 22 NIC two-digit groups, 20 groups witnessed an increase in prices. The increase was mainly in the manufacture of basic metals, food products, chemical & chemical products, textiles, and rubber & plastic products.

Two groups that witnessed a decrease in prices were the manufacture of other manufacturing and printing and reproduction of recorded media. The WPI food index from the primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group increased from 153.4 in March to 158.9 in April. The rate of inflation based on WPI food index increased from 5.28 per cent to 7.58 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)