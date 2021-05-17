U.S. will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid- Tunisian minister

U.S. will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid- Tunisian ministerReuters | Tunis | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:11 IST
The United States will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid to finance infrastructure and other projects and talks are also advanced on a loan guarantee, Tunisian finance minister Ali Kooli said on Monday.
Kooli said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government foreign assistance agency, will finance projects in the transport and water sector and support rural women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
