Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 76 to Rs 6,800 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for May delivery went up Rs 76, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 6,800 per quintal with an open interest of 230 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

For delivery in June, the price went up Rs 78, or 1.14 per cent to Rs 6,950 per quintal with an open interest of 7,535 lots.

