Ashok Leyland lines up initiatives for employees amid pandemic

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has rolled out various employee-centric initiatives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said about 75 per cent of the 45-plus age group employees have been vaccinated so far against the infectious disease.

''Across age groups, 25 per cent have been vaccinated as we speak, this vaccination drive will continue with huge momentum,'' Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The Chennai-based company noted that it has put up an emergency response team (ERT) in place which works round the clock to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of the employees.

The commercial vehicle major said that COVID wardens -- employees in each location who along with their teams ensure that the safety protocols defined are adhered to strictly, have been instituted. All employees can reach out to the COVID wardens at their location for any assistance they require, it noted.

Similarly, work from home has been implemented for most of the company executives.

Besides, a tele-consulting platform with doctors on board has been set up to enable employees and their families to reach out to them digitally, it said.

The company said a toll-free helpline has also been set up to address the emotional well-being of the employees. Further, in case of a death of an employee due to COVID, the company said it has been giving financial assistance, which includes clearance of the unpaid hospital expenses, payment of funeral charges besides continuation of salary for six months. ''We believe families are the backbone for every employee, all our initiatives are aimed at ensuring that our employees and their families continue to be safe and healthy, we will continue to actively engage with them to ensure they get the necessary care and comfort,'' Ashok Leyland President (HR) NV Balachandar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)