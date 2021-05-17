Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:25 IST
Guar gum prices on Monday fell Rs 33 to Rs 6,427 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery fell by Rs 33, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 6,427 per five quintal in 365 lots.

Guar gum for June delivery dropped by Rs 60, or 0.92 per cent to Rs 6,437 per five quintal in 52,870 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

