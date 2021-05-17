Left Menu

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge to create tech giant

The merger of Gojek and Tokopedia - each backed by global heavyweight investors – comes amid a surge of competition in the ride-hailing and food delivery markets in Southeast Asia. Last month, Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab clinched a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd, which runs the e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:32 IST
Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia have agreed to a merger to create a multi-billion dollar tech company called GoTo in the country's largest-ever deal. The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery, and other services in Southeast Asia's largest economy, will be the biggest privately held technology company in Southeast Asia.

Sources said Gojek's shareholders will own 58% of the holding company with the balance held by Tokopedia's investors. "Our business model is now even more diverse, stable, and sustainable. We have Gojek's high volume, high-frequency mobility transactions, combined with Tokopedia's high value, medium frequency e-commerce transactions," said Tokopedia President Patrick Cao.

Cao will become the president of GoTo and Gojek CEO Andre Soelistyo will be chief executive. GoTo's deal came together quickly in December after months of negotiations between Gojek and Singapore-based Grab fell apart. Using the model of Alphabet, Gojek and Tokopedia plan to remain separate but work together on payments, logistics, and food deliveries.

While e-commerce is booming in Indonesia, its 17,000 islands are sprinkled across an area bigger than the European Union, making it a loss-making market for e-commerce firms. Goldman Sachs is the financial advisor to Gojek, and Citi is the financial advisor to Tokopedia.

