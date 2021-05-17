Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 22 to Rs 2,577 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 22, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 2,577 per quintal with an open interest of 220 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here. For delivery in June cottonseed oil cake traded lower by Rs 13, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 2,619 per quintal with an open interest of 1,07,590 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)