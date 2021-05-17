Left Menu

Federal Bank Q4 up 58 pc at Rs 521 crore lower on loan loss provisioning

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Monday its profit after tax for the January to March quarter was up by 58 per cent at Rs 521 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:49 IST
Federal Bank Q4 up 58 pc at Rs 521 crore lower on loan loss provisioning
The bank has 1,272 branches and 1,948 ATMs across India. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Monday its profit after tax for the January to March quarter was up by 58 per cent at Rs 521 crore. The sharp growth was mainly due to loan loss provisioning falling from Rs 578 crore in the Q4 FY20 to Rs 256 crore in Q4 FY21 quarter.

Profit after tax margins too improved sharply from 7.79 per cent to 13.04 per cent in the same period. However, total consolidated revenues declined by 5.36 per cent to Rs 3,996 crore. Due to lower yield on loans, interest income on loans was lower although the interest on RBI deposits were higher.

The investment income was flat but other income was sharply lower in Q4 FY21. While gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were higher on sequential basis, net NPAs were lower -- indicating that substantial provisioning was already made.

However, return on assets at 0.26 per cent was below the private bank median of above 0.51 per cent. Capital adequacy was just above the statutory requirement, the bank said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand reports first black fungus death

A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient has died of mucormycosis or black fungus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, according to hospital officials, marking the states first fatality from the fungal infection.The man died as he was...

Social media restrictions lifted in Ethiopia, NetBlocks says

Service to social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has been restored in Ethiopia after they were restricted earlier on Monday, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said.Service to impacted online platforms in Ethiopia has...

Thailand reports another COVID-19 record after prison clusters

Thailand reported on Monday a daily record of 9,635 new coronavirus cases, nearly three-quarters of which were prisoners infected in jail clusters, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with the third wave of infections.The combined case...

Tilaknagar Industries marks turnaround led by debt-restructuring, positions company for long-term growth

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 17 ANINewsVoir The Board of Tilaknagar Industries has approved allotment of 1.39 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited EARC at an issue price of Rs 24.36 per share,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021