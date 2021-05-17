Left Menu

Hong Kong says travel bubble with Singapore delayed for 2nd time

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:51 IST
The Hong Kong government said on Monday a travel bubble arrangement with Singapore scheduled to begin on May 26 will be postponed as coronavirus cases in the city-state have seen a marked increase in recent days.

It is the second time the arrangement that allowed travellers to avoid quarantine in either city has been postponed.

"A further announcement will be made on, or before, June 13," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

