Left Menu

HK stocks end higher as techs track Wall Street bounce

Hong Kong stocks closed firmer on Monday, as tech and materials firms tracked Wall Street strength, while investors appeared to show scant reaction to China's lacklustre economic data. ** The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, to 28,194.09, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 10,503.84 points.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:18 IST
HK stocks end higher as techs track Wall Street bounce

Hong Kong stocks closed firmer on Monday, as tech and materials firms tracked Wall Street strength, while investors appeared to show scant reaction to China's lacklustre economic data.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, to 28,194.09, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 10,503.84 points. ** Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally on Friday, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.

** The position of the Hong Kong stock market for domestic investors' gateway to overseas assets will not be changed for quite a long time, as most of leading tech firms that represent and benefit from China's economic transformation and upgrade are listed in the Asian financial hub, Guosheng Securities said in a report. ** Leading the gains on Monday, the Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng materials index climbed 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

** Meituan, Baidu and Tencent ended up 4.2%, 3.9% and 3%, respectively. ** It's a good time to buy Hong Kong stocks due to the still loose global liquidity conditions, yuan appreciation and continued mainland inflows to the island city, the brokerage added.

** Refinitiv data showed mainland investors on Monday purchased net 8.9 billion yuan ($57.31 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the city. ** Markets showed muted reaction to China's data that showed factories slowed their output growth last month and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Retail sales, meanwhile, rose 17.7%, much weaker than a forecast 24.9% uptick and the 34.2% surge in March. ($1 = 0.1553 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Narada scam: TMC supporters pelt stones on security forces in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress TMC supporters on Monday pelted stones on security forces outside the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI office in Kolkata while protesting against the arrest of its leaders. A huge crowd of TMC supporters flocked outsid...

SC orders medical examination of rebel YSRC MP at Army hospital in Telangana in sedition case

to ensure compliance of the order.During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the YSR Congress MP, said that he was seeking two things -- ad-interim bail and his medical examination by a neutral hospital. Rohatgi said i...

Bombay High barge de-anchors, but all 261 onboard safe: ONGC

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC on Monday said a barge with 261 of its personnel deployed for offshore drilling in Bombay High in the Arabian Sea got de-anchored and started drifting because of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.Howe...

Pope appoints new Hong Kong bishop after long delay

Pope Francis named on Monday Stephen Chow as the new bishop of Hong Kong, a long-delayed appointment that comes amid Sino-Vatican frictions and growing Western concern over human rights in the global financial hub.Chow, 61, head of Hong Kon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021