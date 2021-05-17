Left Menu

MP: Tanker with 22 tons of LMO overturns, no report of leakage

A tanker carrying 22 tons of liquid medical oxygen from Jharkhand's Bokaro to Bhopal overturned near Garhakota town in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district in the early hours of Monday, police said. The incident took place in Chanaua village on Sagar- Damoh road, some 220 kilometers from Bhopal, at around 4 am, though no leakage was noticed nor were there any reports of injuries to anybody, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police SDOP Kamal Singh Thakur. A team of experts will be arriving from Bhopal after which the tankers LMO will be shifted to another carrier.

A tanker carrying 22 tons of liquid medical oxygen from Jharkhand's Bokaro to Bhopal overturned near Garhakota town in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Chanaua village on Sagar- Damoh road, some 220 kilometers from Bhopal, at around 4 am, though no leakage was noticed nor were there any reports of injuries to anybody, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kamal Singh Thakur.

''A team of experts will be arriving from Bhopal after which the tanker's LMO will be shifted to another carrier. It seems the vehicle overturned while trying to avoid hitting an animal. The spot has been barricaded, and a fire brigade team has been deployed there,'' he added.

