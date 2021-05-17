Colgate-Palmolive reports 54 pc growth in Q4 net profit at Rs 315 crore

Colgate Palmolive India on Monday reported 54 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 315 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 204 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's net sales grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,275 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 1,062 crore in Q4 FY20.

"We continue to have strong momentum across all categories," said Managing Director Ram Raghavan. "Our focused approach to executing our strategic initiatives has been instrumental in our continued abilities to sustain our growth momentum vs year ago as well as on a sequential basis," he said in a statement.

For fiscal 2020-21, Colgate-Palmolive reported net profit of Rs 1,035 crore marking an increase of 26.8 per cent over the previous year. Net sales were at Rs 4,811 crore, up 7.2 per cent. The board of director declared a dividend of Rs 38 per share paid for FY 20-21.

The company makes oral care products like toothpaste, toothpowder, mouthwash, toothbrushes and dental gel besides personal care products with a range of shower gels and liquid hand washes. (ANI)

