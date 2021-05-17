Zinc futures up on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.45 per cent to Rs 232.20 per kg in the futures trade on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the May delivery rose by Rs 1.05, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 232.20 per kg in 1,930 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consumer industries supported prices here.

